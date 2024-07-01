 Karnataka Shocker: 56-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Raped, Robbed At Residence In Bengaluru; Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: 56-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Raped, Robbed At Residence In Bengaluru; Investigation Underway

Karnataka Shocker: 56-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Raped, Robbed At Residence In Bengaluru; Investigation Underway

A shocking incident was reported from the Madanayakanahalli police station limits on Monday, where a 56-year-old HIV-positive man was raped and robbed at his residence by a known person on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Shocker: 56-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Raped, Robbed At Residence In Bengaluru; Investigation Underway | Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 1: A shocking incident was reported from the Madanayakanahalli police station limits on Monday, where a 56-year-old HIV-positive man was raped and robbed at his residence by a known person on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The incident occurred at a village near Nelamangala town in Bengaluru North Taluk.

According to the police, the victim, who worked at a NGO, had befriended the accused, Shyam Patil, a year ago. Patil had claimed to be suffering from tuberculosis and had gained the victim's trust. Recently, the victim's wife and children had gone to their native village, and Patil took advantage of the situation.

After learning that the victim was alone, Patil visited his house, laced his juice with sleeping pills, and gave it to him. As the victim became unconscious, Patil sprayed a substance on his face, rendering him completely helpless. The accused then raped him and robbed the victim of 88 grams of gold, Rs 20,000 cash, and his mobile handset kept in a cupboard.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: 25-year-Old Man Held After A Year For Blackmailing And Raping A Woman
article-image

The victim discovered the sexual assault and robbery the next morning and filed a complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police station. The police have launched a search for the accused, Shyam Patil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Did You Like It?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists After Fiery Speech As Leader Of Opposition In...

'Did You Like It?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists After Fiery Speech As Leader Of Opposition In...

Social Activist Medha Patkar Gets Jail Term In 23-Year-Old Defamation Case

Social Activist Medha Patkar Gets Jail Term In 23-Year-Old Defamation Case

Varanasi Shooting Incident : 6 Injured In Gunfire At SP Leader Vijay Yadav’s Residence In Uttar...

Varanasi Shooting Incident : 6 Injured In Gunfire At SP Leader Vijay Yadav’s Residence In Uttar...

Karnataka Shocker: 56-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Raped, Robbed At Residence In Bengaluru;...

Karnataka Shocker: 56-Year-Old HIV-Positive Man Raped, Robbed At Residence In Bengaluru;...

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY