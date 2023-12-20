 Karnataka Shocker: 2 Friends Die by Suicide After Photo Goes Viral In Mysuru
The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old married woman Shruthi and 20-year-old Murali, both residents of Kalgunige in the town.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
2 Friends Die by Suicide After Photo Goes Viral In Mysuru | Representative Image

According to the police, Murali and Shruthi were friends, and Murali had taken a photograph with her. The picture was uploaded to his status and later went viral on social media.

The picture was uploaded to his status and later went viral

According to the police, Murali and Shruthi were friends, and Murali had taken a photograph with her. The picture was uploaded to his status and later went viral on social media.

The families of Shruthi and Murali engaged in a quarrel

Learning about this, the families of Shruthi and Murali engaged in a quarrel over the matter. Fearing backlash, Shruthi hanged herself at her residence, and subsequently, Murali also committed suicide.

It is not known whether they had an affair

It is not known whether they had an affair. Both families have filed complaints and counter-complaints at the Hunsur police station, and the police have initiated an investigation into the case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

