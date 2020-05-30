Karnataka sees highest single-day jump; tally 2,781; death toll 48

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases on Friday with the addition of 248 patients. Only once had the state crossed the 200 figure – on May 23 with 216 cases.

The state also reported the death of a 50-year-old Covid patient bringing the death toll in the state to 48. Raichur saw the maximum Covid cases at 62, followed by Kalaburagi 61 and Yadgir 60. Bengaluru city remains the worst-affected district in the state with 303 cases, followed by Mandya 257.

Kalaburagi is the third-worst-hit district in the state with 251 cases, while Yadgir has 223 cases. Maharashtra returnees form bulk of new cases. Among the 248 new cases on Friday 208 were patients with travel history to Maharashtra. In fact, almost half of Karnataka’s Covid patients are those who returned from neighbouring Maharashtra, said the department.