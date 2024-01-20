Karnataka School Sparks Controversy By Threatening ₹1,000 Fine For Students Absent On Jan 22 To Celebrate Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony

Amid the Centre’s announcement on Friday that all the government offices will be closed for half a day, till 2:30 pm on January 22 for the Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, a school in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru has stirred controversy by warning of a Rs 1,000 fine for students who choose not to attend classes on that day.

The school's decision to deny leave for students on the day of the Ram Mandir program has sparked widespread opposition. As per reports, members of various organisations, including the Bhajrang Dal and VHP, have voiced their discontent and organised protests in front of the school, resulting in a tense situation in the region.

Principal clarifies: No mention of imposing fines

In response to the uproar, the principal of St. Joseph's School in Chikkamagaluru clarified that there is no official directive to impose fines for taking leave. He emphasised that the earlier statement was intended to encourage students to actively participate in the joyous celebrations of the Ram Mandir inauguration. The controversy surrounding the alleged imposition of fines has caused unrest among students and parents alike.

DDPI Prakash's visit to the school

The In-charge District Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Prakash, intervened to address the situation at St. Joseph's School, holding a meeting with the school management. During the meeting, it was assured that any concerns related to the imposition of fines would be addressed.

In the lead-up to the consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, several states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, have declared holidays. Even the central government has granted its employees a half-day holiday. Despite calls for leave by various organisations, including the BJP, JD(S), and Hindu organisations in Karnataka, an official response from the government is still pending.