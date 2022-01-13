e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra records massive spike with 46,406 new COVID-19 cases
Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

Karnataka reports 25,005 COVID-19 cases; 18,374 infections in Bengaluru alone

Despite the worrisome rise in cases, the city civic authorities have said that there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.
Shankar Raj
ANI

Karnataka Thursday reported 25,005 fresh Covid cases with the capital city Bengaluru alone recording over 18,374 infections.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 12.39 per cent. The number of cases in the state and Bengaluru stands at 1,15,733 and 91,000, respectively.

Despite the worrisome rise in cases, the city civic authorities have said that there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

However, the authorities said that if an apartment complex has three or more cases, it would be declared as a containment zone.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
