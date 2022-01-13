Third-party logistics company QuickShift launches second fulfillment center in Bengaluru

Plug-and-play logistics company QuickShift has launched its second fulfillment center in Bengaluru to cater to the surging demand, owing to the rapid growth in online transactions across marketplaces and brand portals. The sprawling 65,000 sq. ft. facility will give thrust to the company's commitment of providing excellent services such as warehouse fulfillment, logistics, order management and last-mile delivery in the burgeoning markets of South India, it said in a press statement.

Anshul Goenka, Founder and CEO, Quickshift, said, "The growth in e-commerce and online transactions fuelled by the pandemic, has created a huge demand in Bengaluru. Now, this facility will help to ease and smoothen delivery services in this thriving market and will ensure the product reaches the right place, right hands, hassle-free with 100 percent accuracy. Same-day delivery today has made a tremendous impact on online businesses and we believe that by reducing the amount of time between making an order and receiving it, can greatly enhance customer satisfaction levels and experiences."

QuickShift has set up fulfillment centers in major metropolises like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. At this new center, all individual units would be completely scan-based to ensure tracking across the facility. Quickshift is investing in a new 'Warehouse Management Software' to ensure pre-assignment of storage locations and reduce order processing TATs. It aims to achieve order accuracy of 99.9 percent with this deployment. The new fulfillment center also has arrangements to store products needing ambient conditions viz cosmetics, perfumes, skincare products apart from the regular general merchandise like clothing, footwear, and electronics, it said.

Its latest service called Quickshift RAPID program for same-day delivery in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, has received much traction, the company said. It plans to launch it in Bengaluru soon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:17 PM IST