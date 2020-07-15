Karnataka photographer builds 'camera' house called 'Click'; his sons are named as 'Canon', 'Epson' and 'Nikon'

Canon, Epson and Nikon reside in a house named 'Click' here in Karnataka's Belgaum district.

The newly built house of photographer couple Ravi and Krupa Hongal, which resembles a giant DSLR camera, has not only enamoured locals but has become quite a sensation on social media.

The three-storied camera-shaped house located in Shastri Nagar is an expression of passion and love for the art of photography of the couple whose children- three boys- have all been named after the iconic camera brands.

Their names 'Canon', 'Epson' and 'Nikon' feature prominently on the house whose exterior resembles a camera. Just like a camera, the building has a glass window shaped as a viewfinder and another as a lens. It sports a wide film strip, a flash and even a memory card.

The walls of the house walls and its interior have graphics related to photography.