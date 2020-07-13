Ratnagiri: After black panther video goes viral, forest department sets up cameras to ‘capture’ Bagheera

Mumbai: The rare and elusive black panther, ubiquitously known as Bagheera from Rudyard Kipling’s iconic ‘Jungle Book,’ may have been traced at Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. After reports of sightings by local villagers, and a video that has since gone viral, the state forest department has set up camera traps to get photographic evidence of the feline.

“The black panther was said to have been sighted at Kondivare village in Sangameshwar taluka. After getting the video, we verified the location, and it was found to be the same as that in the recording. However, our team could not see the animal. Hence, we have set up cameras traps in the area to get evidence,” said Priyanka Lagad, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Ratnagiri.

Lagad said the forest department team would change the location of the cameras to cover an additional area. The department has installed a grid of three pairs of camera traps, she added.

V Clement Ben, Chief Conservator of Forests (Kolhapur territorial circle), too confirmed the developments.

Field-level forest staff admit that the hilly, undulated rains and heavy rains made monitoring tough.