Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

Chitradurga: In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday.

The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school. Parents of the children are demanding that the school administration must admit their mistake.

"We are poor people. The school administration and the cooks who prepare the food for children have to take responsibility. Due to god's grace children are fine...If anything will go wrong, who will take responsibility?

Totally there were 200 children in school, over 20 children are affected. Everyone had food. Initially, it was said that lizard fell in the food," said the father of one of the victims.

