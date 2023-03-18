 Karnataka: Newly inaugurated by PM Modi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway flooded after moderate rainfall; watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project in Karnataka on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Newly inaugurated by PM Modi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway flooded after moderate rainfall; watch | Twitter @ysathishreddy

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi six days ago was flooded after the city received moderate rainfall on Friday. Visuals of the same have surface on social media.

Visuals shared on social media show flooding near Ramanagara on Saturday.

Watch video here:

A BRS party affiliate Y Sathish Reddy shared a video which shows heavy gush of water on the expressway on Friday.

In the videos, vehicles were seen passing slowly on the road due to inundation.

Watch video here:

Project built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project in Karnataka on Sunday.

The project is said to reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

The ₹8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

