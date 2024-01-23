Karnataka: Miscreants Tear Lord Ram Poster In Bengaluru Rural; Villagers Demand Swift Action | Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru, January 22: Some miscreants on Monday night tore a poster of Lord Ram put up in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple. The incident was reported from Giddappanahalli village of Hosakote taluka of the district.

The villagers condemned the incident and sat on a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Following which, police rushed to the spot, pacified the agitators and assured them of nabbing the miscreants.

In another incident, police detained a woman in Shivamogga for raising the 'Allahu Akbar' slogan and making remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Hindu activists were distributing sweets to mark the celebration of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The family of the woman later claimed that she is suffering from some mental illness and got her released. Reacting to the development, former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said: "This was a conspiracy. The woman had insulted PM Modi by raising slogans. I have told the police not to decide on her mental status by themselves and to file an FIR against her. I have also asked the police to arrest her."