Karnataka: Minor girl pregnant after being repeatedly raped by 5 men

By Asia News International

The victim was at home after completing SSLC. It is said that a gang of five men, including a gram panchayat personnel, used to sexually assault the girl continuously, as a result of which she is now six months pregnant.

