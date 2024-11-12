Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed | File Photo

Mysuru (Karnataka), November 12: Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday tendered his apology for reffering to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia", which the opposition NDA has termed "racist". However, he refused to resign.

"I apologise if my statement has offended anyone. Earlier, when I was with him, he used to affectionately call me 'kulla' (short) and I used to call him 'black'. I am ready to apologize if my statement offended anyone," Khan told reporters here.

Channapatna: Karnataka Minister B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan says, "The intent behind my words was different. Earlier, when I was with him, he used to call me 'Kulla' (dwarf), and I used to call him 'Kariyanna' (black). When he affectionately called me 'Kulla,' I affectionately called… pic.twitter.com/n7EETedeZi — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2024

Khan said that his remarks will not have an impact on the byelection results in the state. "It's not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election," he said.

On Monday, Janata Dal Secular strongly condemned the "racist remarks". JD(S) on its social media handle X, shared a video where Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in an election campaign in Channapatna by-polls purportedly makes disparging remarks against the former chief minister terming him as "Kala Kumaraswamy."

In a social media post on X, the official handle of JD(S) wrote, "Housing Minister @BZZameerAhmedK used racial slurs during Channapatna by-election campaign. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted by Jameer Ahmed Khan as "Kala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy) in Urdu. By this they have racially insulted the black people and committed racial discrimination. Apart from that, these words of racial hatred coming from the mouth of Jameer Ahmed, who has uplifted a community and encouraged people to deteriorate the peace and order in the society, are an unforgivable crime."

The party also demanded the state Home Minister G Parameshwara and Ramnagar district police to immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Jameer Ahmed for "racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society."

The tweet added, "The Secular Janata Dal Party demands that the Home Minister @DrParameshwara and @spramanagara Ramnagar district police immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Jameer Ahmed for racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society. Mr. @kharge and @INCIndia president of National Congress should get the resignation of this racist Jameer first if he can maintain morals for the party. @INCKarnataka."

The bypolls on Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna is scheduled for November 13 and the results for the respective seats will be announced on November 23. These seats were vacant after resignation of the respective candidates.

