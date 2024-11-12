 Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday tendered his apology for reffering to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia", which the opposition NDA has termed "racist". However, he refused to resign.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed | File Photo

Mysuru (Karnataka), November 12: Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday tendered his apology for reffering to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia", which the opposition NDA has termed "racist". However, he refused to resign.

"I apologise if my statement has offended anyone. Earlier, when I was with him, he used to affectionately call me 'kulla' (short) and I used to call him 'black'. I am ready to apologize if my statement offended anyone," Khan told reporters here.

Khan said that his remarks will not have an impact on the byelection results in the state. "It's not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election," he said.

On Monday, Janata Dal Secular strongly condemned the "racist remarks". JD(S) on its social media handle X, shared a video where Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in an election campaign in Channapatna by-polls purportedly makes disparging remarks against the former chief minister terming him as "Kala Kumaraswamy."

FPJ Shorts
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com
Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As Taking A Pill'
Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As Taking A Pill'
Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request Pickpockets To Return It (VIDEO)
Mithun Chakraborty's Wallet Gets Stolen During BJP Roadshow In Jharkhand, Organisers Request Pickpockets To Return It (VIDEO)

In a social media post on X, the official handle of JD(S) wrote, "Housing Minister @BZZameerAhmedK used racial slurs during Channapatna by-election campaign. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was insulted by Jameer Ahmed Khan as "Kala Kumaraswamy" (Black Kumaraswamy) in Urdu. By this they have racially insulted the black people and committed racial discrimination. Apart from that, these words of racial hatred coming from the mouth of Jameer Ahmed, who has uplifted a community and encouraged people to deteriorate the peace and order in the society, are an unforgivable crime."

The party also demanded the state Home Minister G Parameshwara and Ramnagar district police to immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Jameer Ahmed for "racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society."

The tweet added, "The Secular Janata Dal Party demands that the Home Minister @DrParameshwara and @spramanagara Ramnagar district police immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Jameer Ahmed for racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society. Mr. @kharge and @INCIndia president of National Congress should get the resignation of this racist Jameer first if he can maintain morals for the party. @INCKarnataka."

Read Also
Karnataka: Row Over Kashmiri Students' Beards At Govt Nursing College Resolved Amicably, Says Hassan...
article-image

The bypolls on Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna is scheduled for November 13 and the results for the respective seats will be announced on November 23. These seats were vacant after resignation of the respective candidates.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Karnataka: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Apologises For 'Racist' Remark Against HD Kumaraswamy; VIDEO

Govt Sanctions 1st Ever All-Women Reserve Battalion Comprising More Than 1,000 Personnel For CISF

Govt Sanctions 1st Ever All-Women Reserve Battalion Comprising More Than 1,000 Personnel For CISF

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 12, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case;...

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case;...

India’s Retail Inflation Rises To 6.21% In October Due To Surge In Vegetable Prices, Hits RBI’s...

India’s Retail Inflation Rises To 6.21% In October Due To Surge In Vegetable Prices, Hits RBI’s...