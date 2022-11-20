Karnataka: Mangaluru rickshaw blast not accidental but terror act, says Karnataka DGP

Mangaluru rickshaw blast not accidental but terror act, says Karnataka DGP | ANI

Mangaluru : A fire that broke out in an auto rickshaw in the Kankanadi police station area is 'not accidental' but an 'Act of Terror', said the DGP Karnataka on Sunday.

"It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an Act of Terror with the intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," tweeted DGP Karnataka.

A moving autorickshaw exploded on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries. According to the auto driver, the passenger had something in his bag that caught fire and spread to the vehicle.

The auto driver and a passenger were admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

The police officials rushed to the spot and are probing the reason behind the fire.

.@DgpKarnataka confirms that the Mangalore auto blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. pic.twitter.com/NTJVvlsnn3 — Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) November 20, 2022

Karnataka | Visuals from Mangaluruwhere a blast that occurred in an auto last evening has been suspected to be an 'Act of terror'. Police on spot pic.twitter.com/NJvkaEOFGo — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also suspected it to be a terror-related incident.

Citing the incident Karnataka Home Minister said that the state police have launched an intensive investigation into the auto-rickshaw blast incident that took place in Mangaluru.

"Along with the state police, central investigation teams will also join hands. The investigation will proceed swiftly," he said.

"Persons injured in the act are being given good treatment," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Mangaluru City N Shashi Kumar said, "At around 5 pm today, an auto rickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi Police Station area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto. The auto driver and passenger sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to the hospital." CP Kumar further appealed to the local people not to believe any rumour.

"Forensic Science Lab team has been called to probe the reason behind the fire. The public should not pay heed to any rumours," he said.

Further investigation is underway.