e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to private parts

Karnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to private parts

Mallikarjun Muthyal was 64 years old and was set to join BJP in a few days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to private parts | Twitter
Follow us on

Ahead of his scheduled BJP joining, a former Janata Dal (Secular) leader was found murdered in Karnataka, NDTV reported. 

Mallikarjun Muthyal was 64 years old and was set to join BJP in a few days. had stab marks on his genitals and a rope was found tied around his neck.

He was brutally murdered while he was sleeping in his electronics shop. He had attended an event attended by CM Basavaraj Bommai, a day before his murder. 

Muthyal quit the Janata Dal (Secular), recently and was preparing to join the BJP. He has been participating in BJP events since he left the party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to...

Karnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to...

Students perform to Azan in sports meet, Hindu outfits protest in Karnataka after video goes viral

Students perform to Azan in sports meet, Hindu outfits protest in Karnataka after video goes viral

Women allowed in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to Delhi HC

Women allowed in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to Delhi HC

Uttarakhand Govt passes anti-conversion law; perpetrators will get 10 years jail term if convicted...

Uttarakhand Govt passes anti-conversion law; perpetrators will get 10 years jail term if convicted...

Amit Shah calls Bhupendra Patel 'next CM of Gujarat' during public address in Ahmedabad

Amit Shah calls Bhupendra Patel 'next CM of Gujarat' during public address in Ahmedabad