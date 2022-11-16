Karnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to private parts | Twitter

Ahead of his scheduled BJP joining, a former Janata Dal (Secular) leader was found murdered in Karnataka, NDTV reported.

Mallikarjun Muthyal was 64 years old and was set to join BJP in a few days. had stab marks on his genitals and a rope was found tied around his neck.

He was brutally murdered while he was sleeping in his electronics shop. He had attended an event attended by CM Basavaraj Bommai, a day before his murder.

Muthyal quit the Janata Dal (Secular), recently and was preparing to join the BJP. He has been participating in BJP events since he left the party.