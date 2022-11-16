Karnataka: Former Janata Dal (Secular) leader hacked to death ahead of his BJP joining; injuries to private parts

Ahead of his scheduled BJP joining, a former Janata Dal (Secular) leader was found murdered in Karnataka, NDTV reported.
Mallikarjun Muthyal was 64 years old and was set to join BJP in a few days. had stab marks on his genitals and a rope was found tied around his neck.
He was brutally murdered while he was sleeping in his electronics shop. He had attended an event attended by CM Basavaraj Bommai, a day before his murder.
Muthyal quit the Janata Dal (Secular), recently and was preparing to join the BJP. He has been participating in BJP events since he left the party.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)