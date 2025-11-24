'Meri Saans Toh Theek Hai, Machine Kharab Hai...': Drunk Aligarh Constable Creates Chaos In Hospital, Snatches Breathalyser; Suspended | VIDEO | X

Aligarh: A head constable posted in Aligarh was suspended after he created a scene at the Malkhan Singh District Hospital while drunk on duty.

The incident, filmed on camera and now circulating widely on social media, shows Head Constable Sunil Kumar arguing with a doctor, refusing a breathalyser test and disrupting the emergency ward.

Have a look at the amusing exchange here:

In UP's Aligarh, a police head constable was found drunk on duty. He was taken for medical examination. The constable took the breath analyser machine from the doctor. Rest is pure entertainment. pic.twitter.com/QdsG3scKiW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 24, 2025

Here's What Happened

According to a report by Navbharat Times, fellow police personnel brought Sunil Kumar to the district hospital for a medical examination after he was found creating a disturbance while on duty under the influence of alcohol. In the emergency ward, he began arguing with the doctor conducting the test.

The video shows the constable insisting that the breathalyser was malfunctioning. “This machine is damaged. It is not taking my breath. It is completely dead,” he adds, before suddenly grabbing the device from the doctor’s hand.

He continues to insist that he was sober and that the equipment was at fault, telling staff, “Meri saans toh theek hai, machine kharab hai... (There is no chance this machine works. My breath is fine, the machine is not...)"

When another officer asked him to return the device, he refused, declaring that it was “fake” and should be replaced with a new one. In the background, hospital staff can be heard urging him to hand it back so the examination could continue.

SSP Suspends Constable, Orders Inquiry

During the commotion, the constable also engaged in inappropriate behaviour with the doctor, reportedly telling him he could “predict” his future and questioning how the doctor sustained a lip injury. Staff alerted senior officers due to the escalating situation.

Aligarh SSP Neeraj Jadoun later suspended Sunil Kumar with immediate effect. The SSP said that drinking alcohol and misbehaving while on duty would not be tolerated and confirmed that a departmental inquiry had been initiated.

The medical examination has been completed and further action will be taken.