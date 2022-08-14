e-Paper Get App

Karnataka: Man slits estranged wife's throat in family court washroom

The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Karnataka: In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting her throat, police said.

The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.

"After one hour of counselling, Chaitra went to the washroom, where her husband Shivakumar slit her neck with a knife. Our staff rushed her in an ambulance to the hospital by putting her on an artificial respiration. When brought to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Both her arteries were cut and the throat was cut open," Gowda said.

Shivakumar was overpowered by the people and the police there, and later was taken into custody.

"We have registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for further legal proceedings. We will also investigate how he brought the knife inside the court and how he planned it," the officer said.

According to him, in the past an FIR of domestic violence was registered against Shivakumar and in that connection, the counselling was arranged for the husband and wife to live amicably.

Even after an hour, the parties did not relent, Gowda added.

HomeIndiaKarnataka: Man slits estranged wife's throat in family court washroom

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: BJP demands action against owner of private school over Dalit boy's death

Rajasthan: BJP demands action against owner of private school over Dalit boy's death

See pic: PM Narendra Modi interacts with India women's cricket team

See pic: PM Narendra Modi interacts with India women's cricket team

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie attack

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie attack

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Rapper's father says 'close friend involved, will reveal name'

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Rapper's father says 'close friend involved, will reveal name'

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal accuses BJP of undermining regional outfits; saffron party hits back

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal accuses BJP of undermining regional outfits; saffron party hits back