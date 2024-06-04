Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai Wins By 43,513 Votes From Haveri Seat

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | PTI

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been declared the winner from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka by 43,513 votes. Bommai defeated the Congress’ Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath who secured 6.62 lakh votes.

Bommai’s victory is expected to give a big boost to his political career as he was chosen by the high command to contest from this seat. Sources said that the national leadership is impressed with his abilities to defend the government on the floor of the House. At present Bommai represents the Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

Declaration Of Bommai's Victory

After the declaration of his victory, Bommai maintained that introspection was needed on the performance of the BJP in the state.

“The voters have shown that the future is bright for the BJP in the state if small issues are rectified,” he stated.

“It was due to the hard work of party workers and leaders, that we could win the seat which has seven Congress MLAs,” he stated.