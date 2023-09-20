Karnataka: Kolar Police Arrests Man For Drawing Islamic Symbols At Popular Pilgrimage Centre Antara Gange Hills

Twitter

Karnataka's Kolar police arrested a man for drawing Islamic symbols on boulders atop popular tourist and pilgrimage destination Antara Gange hills. The land, owned by the state forest department, was also painted green by the accused.

The forest department filed a complaint at Kolar rural police station over the matter. It said that a room was made in the boulders, which were painted green. The boulders also had Islamic symbols on them.

Kolar police visited the place and had the boulders painted to white. It also arrested Anwar alias Pyarejaan a resident of Paparajanahalli in connection with the case. The motive behind his act remained unclear.

Antara Gange

Antara Gange hills is a popular tourist and pilgrimage spot about 70 km from the state capital Bengaluru. The destination is famous for Sri Kashi Vishweshwara temple, also known as Kashi of South. This temple is located within a cave and is an important religious site for devotees. The temple's entrance is marked by a stone carving of a snake, and the cave complex is interconnected with several other caves.

Antara Gange attracts visitors from neighbouring areas and given its proximity to Bengaluru, it makes for a preferred destination for travellers and nature enthusiasts.

