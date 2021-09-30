Karnataka: Kannada actress Soujanya dies by suicide

Bengaluru: Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) committed suicide by hanging at her apartment here. The police found her body in her room Thursday and a case has been registered.

In her suicide note, she repeatedly apologised to her parents for taking this step. Her three-page death note mentioned three dates - September 27, 28 and 30. The police are of the opinion that Sounjanya decided to take this drastic step three days ago.

Sources close to Soujanya said she was troubled by her deteriorating health condition and issues in the television industry.

Soujanya acted in a few television serials and a few films as well.

