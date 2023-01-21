Karnataka: JD(S) leader Shivananda Patil dies due to heart attack

Shivananda Patil | HD Kumaraswamy's Twitter account

Karnataka: JD(S) leader Shivananda Patil passed away due to a heart attack late on Friday night. He was announced as the JD(S) candidate for the next assembly elections from Sindagi constituency.

The news of his untimely demise was tweeted JD(S) party leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

In his tweet Kumarswamy said, "The untimely death of Mr. Sivananda Patil, party candidate for Sindagi Assembly Constituency @JanataDal_S has deeply shocked me. On January 18, he participated in the Pancharatna Rath Yatra in Sindagi Constituency with me for the whole day. The next day, along with the yatra, I was bid farewell to God's Hipparagi Kshetra. He participated in the Yatra of Nagathan constituency again yesterday afternoon."

"Mr. Patil, who retired after selfless service in the army, had an irrepressible desire for social service. He had excellent organizational skills, dynamism and became very dear to me within a short time of his acquaintance. I am personally deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Sivananda Patil. I pray that his soul rest in eternal peace and that the family is given strength to bear the grief. Om Shanti," he added.