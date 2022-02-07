Karnataka Hijab row: Know all about ongoing stir between government and Muslim students

The hijab row refused to die down in the south coastal districts of Karnataka even as the government is contemplating probing the six girls who are adamant about attending classes with the hijab on them. Sources said that the call records of the girls and their parents would be looked into to ascertain if they have any links with banned organisations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave hints saying that there were forces active behind stirring up the hijab row in the state, as it had earlier surfaced in Kerala and Maharashtra. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh alleged that “hidden hands” were behind the hijab controversy as attempts are on to make it international news.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he had suspected some vested interest behind these protests. “I have directed the police to inquire as to who is involved in instigating it”, he told news agency ANI.

“All these years, this problem was not reported in any college. Students were attending classes by following uniform-related rules. In December, some members of religious organisations started sowing the seeds of poison by brainwashing young minds. Though a majority of students didn’t listen, a few fell prey,” Nagesh said.

He cited the example of Udupi government PU college where only six of the 92 Muslim students want to attend classes wearing hijab.

“Students unwilling to adhere to the uniform code are at liberty to explore other options. Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well,” the minister said.

Thin evidence of outside support surfaced Monday when two people were arrested in Kundapur in Udupi district for allegedly carrying lethal weapons during a protest at a government college over students' right to wear a hijab in classrooms.

The accused have been charged with attempted homicide, rioting with a deadly weapon, and criminal conspiracy. They were part of a group of five people spotted loitering around the protest site on Friday, and are not believed to be part of the students' agitation.

"While two persons have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," ST Siddalingappa, the Additional SP of Udupi Police, told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, a college in the Udupi district allowed hijab-wearing girls to enter the college, but they were assigned a separate classroom without any lecturers assigned to teach them.

On Tuesday, the case filed by the Muslim girls will come up before the High Court. The girls are demanding that they be allowed to wear the hijab as it was part of their culture. They have also alleged that they are being denied their right to education.

Till the court takes a stand, the government has urged college students to follow the orders regarding uniforms and to not get ‘provoked’.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Bommai said students must follow the state government order issued regarding uniforms. "The court order is coming tomorrow. The state government will take a decision on the issue once the order comes. As the case is before the court I don't want to speak about it”, he further added.

Meanwhile, the hijab row took a new turn in Chikkamagaluru Monday when nearly 30 students of a local college arrived wearing blue shawls and raised slogans in support of Muslim girls.

The students wore blue shawls and chanted Jai Bhim slogans. They said they were in support of wearing hijab in colleges as part of religious practice.

At the same time, around 30 students arrived wearing saffron shawls to protest against the wearing of the hijab.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:46 PM IST