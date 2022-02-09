Karnataka Hijab row: Dozens of women stage demonstration at Ujale Shah Eidgah in Hyderabad; watch video

Amid the ongoing controversy over the hijab row in the south Indian state, dozens of women staged a demonstration at the Ujale Shah Eidgah, Saidabad in Hyderabad to extend their support to the girls protesting to wear hijab in Karnataka.

A video of the Muslim women wearing hijab and praying has gone viral on social media. The video was uploaded by news agency ANI.

Muslim women on Monday held protest events at different locations in Karnataka demanding the protection of their constitutional rights, including religious freedom.

Women-only protests were held in several locations across the state, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Kolar, Shahapur, Shivamogga and Udupi.

Earlier this week on Sunday, Hundreds of women from Telangana's Girls Islamic Organization (GIO) staged a protest in Hyderabad against the ongoing controversy in Karnataka over girls wearing Hijab denied entry into schools and colleges.

Reportedly, the protesters demand that the Karnataka government end prejudice toward minorities and ensure that every woman in the state enjoys her rights provided under the constitution of India.

The hijab row initially began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were not asked to leave the class and were later not allowed entry into college.

Seeking to end the hijab controversy, the Karnataka government had on Saturday banned wearing clothes that 'disturb equality, integrity and public order' in schools and colleges.

The hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka spread across the state on Tuesday, with campuses witnessing 'conflict-like' situations marked by stone-pelting incidents.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Shivamogga city for two days on Tuesday.

Following the unrest, the Basavraj Bommai government on Tuesday declared three days holidays for educational institutions across the state.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:38 PM IST