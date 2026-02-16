Karnataka High Court Sets Aside Bagepalli MLA’s Election Over False Affidavit

Karnataka High Court | Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has set aside the election result of Bagepalli Assembly constituency in Karnataka and declared the results as invalid, where Congress member S N Subba Reddy was declared elected, after it was proved that he had furnished false information to the Election Commission in his affidavit.

However, High Court judge Justice M J S Kamal, while disposing the election petition filed by his rival BJP contestant Muniraju, declined to announce that Muniraju was the winner, saying that the decision was left to the Election Commission.

The High Court has directed to inform both the Election Commission and the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary about the judgement, so that all the facilities extended to Subba Reddy as a Legislator will be stopped with immediate effect.

The BJP candidate Muniraju had contended that in his affidavit, Subba Reddy had hidden many details about is assets. Besides, he had not furnished the details of his IT returns. After the hearings, it was proved that the affidavit filed by Subba Reddy had hidden many facts and the Court ruled that is election was invalid.

The advocate for Subba Reddy pleaded to keep the execution of the order for one month, but the court declined the plea.