Karnataka: High Court passes over hijab row in state

Mangaluru: Karnataka High Court passed over the hijab row in the state.

The Karnataka High Court was hearing on Tuesday the petition of a student of the government pre-university college in Udupi district seeking permission to wear hijab, two students of a private college at Kundapur here have also approached it with the same plea.

The two students of Bhandarkar's arts and science college, in their petition, have named the college principal, Mangalore university registrar and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty as the defendants

Ahead of the High Court hearing on the row, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai appealed to everyone to maintain peace. "The matter is before the High Court and it will be decided there... I appeal to everyone to maintain peace... All should follow the state's order (on uniform) until the court decides," he said.

The controversy started last month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district as six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for wearing headscarf and many Muslim girls took up the practice in protest.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:46 AM IST