Karnataka health minister, who said only god can save us, tests positive for COVID-19

In the last few months, as COVID-19 cases rose, Sriramulu has repeatedly made headlines. At the beginning of June he stunned many after attending a huge rally to please rain gods in parched Chitradurga. This had come even as the state recorded it's then single highest one day spike in cases.

Soon after that, as the virus showed no signs of slowing down, he had remarked that "only god can save us". And while the Minister says that his comment was taken out of context and misconstrued, netizens were having none of it.

"Who can control corona? In the present situation, only god has to save us. Otherwise, the people should become aware of its (virus) consequences. If we have made mistakes, we are ready to face punishment for them," the BJP legislator from the Molakalmuru reserved assembly segment in Chitradurga district had said.