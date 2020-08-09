Karnataka health minister, who said only god can save us, tests positive for COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in India, many political leaders have recently tested positive for the virus. The latest entrant to this rather unfortunate list is Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu.
The official took to his Twitter account, announcing the same. Writing in Kannada he said that his test results had come back positive in the wake of flu-like symptoms. Urging those who had been in contact with him recently to self-isolate and take the necessary precautions, the Health Minister also highlighted the efforts undertaken by the state to battle the virus.
In the last few months, as COVID-19 cases rose, Sriramulu has repeatedly made headlines. At the beginning of June he stunned many after attending a huge rally to please rain gods in parched Chitradurga. This had come even as the state recorded it's then single highest one day spike in cases.
Soon after that, as the virus showed no signs of slowing down, he had remarked that "only god can save us". And while the Minister says that his comment was taken out of context and misconstrued, netizens were having none of it.
"Who can control corona? In the present situation, only god has to save us. Otherwise, the people should become aware of its (virus) consequences. If we have made mistakes, we are ready to face punishment for them," the BJP legislator from the Molakalmuru reserved assembly segment in Chitradurga district had said.
