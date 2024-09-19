Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Plea In POCSO Case To September 27

Karnataka's former chief minister BS Yediyurappa | File

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's plea seeking to quash a case against him for the alleged harassment of a minor to September 27.

Yediyurappa had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in March this year.

Earlier, Justice M Naga Prasanna heard the POCSO case registered against Yediyurappa along with the petitions filed by him seeking grant of anticipatory bail.

A bench headed by Naga Prasanna had also issued an order extending the exemption granted to BS Yediyurappa not to be arrested and to attend the hearing.

Demand Made By The Victim's Lawyer

At the same time, the lawyer for the victim demanded that Yediyurappa be arrested and interrogated and that time should be given to present his arguments.

About The POCSO Case Registered Against Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

On March 3, 2024, a POCSO case was registered against the BS Yediyurappa at the Sadashivnagar Police Station on charges of sexual harassment of a minor. An FIR based on this complaint was also registered.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the government had transferred it to CID. The CID officials had issued a notice to Yediyurappa and asked him to attend the hearing.

Accordingly, BS Yediyurappa attended the court proceeding and made his statement. BS Yediyurappa had filed two separate petitions in the High Court seeking quashing of the case against him and grant of anticipatory bail related to the same case.

In June this year, after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant, the BJP said Congress leaders are "hatching conspiracy" after their "humiliating defeat" in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party claimed that the Congress was trying to divert attention from alleged corruption cases involving ministers.