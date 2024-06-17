Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Appears Before CID In POCSO Case

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for inquiry in connection with the POCSO case registered against him.

Ahead of his arrival at the CID office, the BJP leader said. "I am going to CID now," said Yediyurappa stating that he will face the inquiry in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) case against him for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The CID is probing the case.

Statement Of Karnataka BJP President, BY Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra stated, "Regarding the new case against Yediyurappa ji, we have trust in the court. He is going before the investigation agency today. Whatever he has to say, he will say it there. Nothing to worry about. He will say everything in front of the SIT."

BS Yediyurappa Lashes Out At Hike In Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In State

Ahead of his appearance before the CID, Yediyurappa lashed out at the hike in prices of petrol and diesel in the State.

"The people of the state are already facing many problems. People are suffering due to price rises. The decision of the state government to increase the price of petrol and diesel is a crime. The state government should take it back its decision immediately," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa who arrived in Bengaluru from New Delhi on Saturday told reporters at the airport that the non-bailable warrant issued against him and the ongoing POSCO case against him caused "necessary confusion" and that people would teach a lesson to those who were "doing tricks" against him "The people will teach them a lesson," Yediyurappa had said.

The Karnataka High Court had on Friday issued an order stating that coercive proceedings of arrest and detention of Yediyurrappa will be kept on hold until the next date of hearing. The order of the High Court followed a letter from Yediyurappa volunteering to appear before police on June 17.

This came a day after a Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against the former Karnataka chief minister directing his immediate arrest in connection with sexual assault against a minor girl under the POCSO Act, which deals with sexual assault cases against minors.

About The Controversy

The controversy began in March when the victim's mother filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, accusing Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting her daughter.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday criticised the Karnataka High Court's decision to stay Yediyurappa's arrest. She said that the decision exposed selective justice, contrasting Yediyurappa's treatment with that of former Chief Ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal, both of whom were arrested on what she described as lesser charges.