Karnataka: Eyeing BBMP polls, CM Bommai allocates Rs 8,409 crore for Bengaluru

With an eye on the BBMP (Bengaluru’s civic body) elections round the corner and the Assembly polls in 2023, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented a tax-free budget with a ‘golden package’ for Bengaluru including Rs 1000 crore for the controversial Mekedatu project across river Cauvery that would bring drinking water to the capital city -- a project that neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to.

In his maiden budget, the CM announced an allocation of Rs 8,409 crore for the IT capital of Bengaluru. This comes just days ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

He also announced several projects which will focus on infrastructure, health, education and others. A grant of Rs 1,500 crore was earmarked to develop mega stormwater drains to cater to heavy rains and to prevent floods in Bengaluru city.

Super Specialty Hospitals with a capacity of 500 beds will be established in four parts of Bengaluru on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to cater to the needs of the ever-increasing population.

‘Namma Clinics’, on the lines of Mohalla Clinics established by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, would be established in all wards of Bengaluru city.

In the backdrop of increasing demand for green space in the rapidly growing Bengaluru city, the government will develop a multi-purpose ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park’ to an extent of 350 acres of government land near Yelahanka on the model of Lalbagh-Cubbon parks, he informed.

The CM made several announcements for his home district of Haveri, including one on organising an All-India Kannada Literary Meet to encourage language and culture.

Cold storage units were announced for Maddur, Ranebennur and Devanahalli taluks at a cost of Rs 15 crore in public-private partnership.

Among other announcements, the CM said that temples under the Endowment Department will be given autonomy as per long-pending demand. Meanwhile, a total of Rs 8,409 crore has been allocated for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:06 PM IST