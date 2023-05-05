Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi invokes 'The Kerala Story' in Bellary rally, accuses Congress of being soft on terror

During an election rally in Bellary, Karnataka, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing assault on the Congress party. He accused the party of appeasing terrorism to retain its vote bank and alleged that they had opposed the film 'The Kerala Story,' which, according to him, exposes a terror conspiracy. He further claimed that the Congress was backing individuals who support terrorism by attempting to ban the film.

"Bombs, guns, and pistols make a lot of sound, but there is no sound of a terrorist conspiracy which can hollow the society from within. Even the court has expressed concern over this form of terror. There are a lot of discussions these days about the film 'The Kerala Story' based on such a terrorist conspiracy," the PM said, accusing the grand old party of opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror apologists.

"It is said that 'The Kerala Story' is based on terrorist conspiracies in just one state. A terrorist conspiracy has been revealed in such a beautiful state of the country, where people are so hard-working and talented," Pm Modi said.

At the onset of his speech, the Prime Minister rejected the pre-election polls that favored the Congress party in the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections in the southern state, referring to them as "disinformation."

"The Congress has been using corruption to loot the people of this country ever since the eve of independence. Now, they are using another tactic - using disinformation to fool the people and win the election," PM Modi said. He then went on to add that the Congress will "go to any extent for appeasement".

Once again, he intensified his criticism of the Congress by slamming its poll promise of banning groups like the Bajrang Dal without explicitly mentioning the organisation.

"The Congress is shuddering to see the support we are getting. They get scared even if I say 'Jai Bajrangbali',"PM Modi said, and asked the audience to repeat the chant with him several time, an act he had performed in several pervious rallies.

Throughout his speech, the Prime Minister continued to criticize the Congress party, repeatedly accusing them of having a soft stance on terrorism and of making a "backdoor deal" with proponents of extremism.

"BJP has always been tough on terrorism. But whenever there is an action taken against terrorism, Congress develops a stomachache. Today the whole world is worried about terrorism. We have suffered from this for long. Terrorism is anti-human and regressive. But to save its own vote bank, Congress has kneeled down before terrorism. Can it protect Karnataka?" PM Modi said.

Responding to the Congress' accusations of corruption in the state government, which they referred to as "40 percent commission," the Prime Minister retorted by stating that the Congress had already admitted to being an "85 percent commission" party.

"Rajiv Gandhi had said that when the central government sends ₹ 1, only 15 paise reach the people. This means that he himself had accepted Congress as 85 per cent commission party," PM Modi said.