Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi interacts with BJP workers ahead of polls virtually

PM Narendra Modi addressing Karnataka BJP workers | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive meeting with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday, April 27. In the virtual meeting, he encouraged the workers to ask public to vote for BJP.

He said, "Your effort in every booth will make BJP win with record seats in Karnataka Assembly polls. People of Karnataka have huge trust in state BJP."

PM Modi added, "Ask for votes for a stable and majority government in Karnataka, make people understand problems of instability: PM Modi to BJP workers. Whenever BJP gets an opportunity to serve people, the speed and scale of development increase. 'Double engine' government increases the pace of development."

Party workers from 58k booths have joined

Party workers from nearly 58,112 booths were expected to join the meeting, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandjale had earlier told the reporters.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

