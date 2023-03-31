Karnataka Elections 2023: Man beaten in Mandya for criticising JD(S) MLA on social media, sustains ear injury

JDS MLA K Annadani | Facebook

A man named Ramanna was subjected to a knife attack by Basavaraj, who happens to be a relative of JD(S) MLA K Annadani, at his residence in Mandya, Karnataka. The reason for the assault was Ramanna's social media posts criticising the MLA, TV9 Kannada reported.

MLA K Annadani is an MLA from the Malavalli constituency in Mandya district.

The man sustained an ear injury as a result of the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Mandya. A case has been registered by the police, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled for May 10, and the announcement of results is expected on May 13.

More about Malavalli constituency

Malavalli (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka, and it is a constituent of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency has a total of 235,385 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The male and female general voters are 118,857 and 116,450, respectively, with 17 other voters. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.93, and the approximate literacy rate is 67%.

Past election results

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, INC secured 35.86% of the total votes polled and won this seat with a margin of 538 votes (0.31%). The voter turnout in the 2013 election was 74.9%.

In the 2008 Assembly Elections, IND won this seat with a margin of 11,919 votes (8.26%) and registered 31.4% of the votes polled. In the 2018 elections, the voter turnout in this seat was 80.74%.