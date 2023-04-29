Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi hits back at Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remarks; 'People will give them befitting reply' | ANI

With the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections round the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the state starting Saturday, where he is scheduled to address six public meetings and hold two roadshows.

While speaking at a rally in Karnataka's Humnabad, Modi said that foreign investment has tripled under the BJP regime.

"Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime. There is double development with double speed in the state. Karnataka is ready for the BJP govt again," he said.

Modi took a jibe at the Congress stating that the party only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka. He further said that farmers of the state have received no benefits under the Congress rule.

"Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka. Farmers of the state have received no benefits under the Congress government," Modi said.

"Congress shouldn't forget that each time they indulged in abuse politics, people responded with the power of their votes," Modi said in response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark.'

BJP's campaign to turn aggressive

The campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party for the battle of Karnataka will turn into an aggressive mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru and back-to-back three public rallies starting today.



PM Modi will be addressing 19 public rallies in different districts besides participating in four roadshows till May 7 as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10.



BJP, Congress (supported by CPI) and JD(S) are fighting on their own hoping to form a government in the state.



The Prime Minister will enter the campaign in the last leg of the campaigning in which he will conduct a spate of roadshows and rallies in an effort for the BJP to retain power in its "gateway to the South".



In addition to the rally in Humnabad, the PM will hold two other rallies at Vijayapura at 12 pm, and Kudachi at 3 pm.



His roadshow is scheduled at around 4.30 pm today.