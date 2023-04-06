Karnataka elections 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates; suspense over Siddaramaiah's Kolar aspiration continues

Bengaluru: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 42 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly election, but kept the Kolar seat in suspense.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is keen to get Kolar as his second seat and had expressed his desire on several occasions to contest from the constituency.

In a surprise, the party accommodated candidates who switched loyalty from the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Congress gives support to Sarvodaya Karnataka Party candidate Darshan Puttannaiah

In the Melukote constituency, the Congress has decided to support Sarvodaya Karnataka Party candidate Darshan Puttannaiah, the son of famed KS Puttanaiah.

According to sources, the Congress high command is trying to convince Siddaramaiah to give up his desire to contest from Kolar as each seat would matter in a poll that may end in a tight finish.

In the first list, Siddaramaiah got his traditional stronghold seat of Varuna in the Mysuru district, where his son doctor Yatindra Siddaramaiah won in the 2018 Assembly election.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar drops hint

Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar hinted that he is a front-runner for the CM post saying he was confident that the party leadership would reward loyalty and hard work.

In a broad hint on his arch-rival Siddaramaiah who had jumped ship from the JD(S), he said, “I have been a loyal party man, never betrayed the party... We will deliver Karnataka then we leave it to the high command. High command has always stood by the people who stand by the party. We believe in them. I have confidence in our leadership,” he told NDTV in an interview.

He however dismissed rivalry with Siddaramaiah. “We are all together. We have a common goal of defeating the BJP and restoring the dignity of Karnataka,” he said.

“We have reached a consensus on 175 seats, and we are very confident we will get nearly 140 seats in this election,” he said while categorically ruling out any alliance with the JD(S).

“An alliance with the JD(S) is not in the picture,” he said.