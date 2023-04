Karnataka Elections 2023: After joining Congress, Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency |

After quitting the BJP last week, Jagadish Shettar is now all set to contest elections on the ticket given by the Congress party. Shettar on Wednesday filed the nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.