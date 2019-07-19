Karnataka Crisis: Photo drama, no photo finish

There was some photo drama, if not photo finish. The Congress brought a blown up photo of their MLA Shrimant Patil who, they said, was abducted by the BJP. Patil managed to slip out of the resort in Chennai where the Congress MLAs were housed late last night and landed in Mumbai.

He later released a video saying he had gone to Chennai on work and felt pain in his chest. So, he rushed to Mumbai for treatment. He said he will be back when he gets well.

The photo drama derailed the debate on the Governor's letter to conduct the trust vote by the end of the day. All through the high-voltage drama, the man who was to be the centre of the debate – H D Kumaraswamy - remained a silent spectator even as his assistants brought bunch of files for urgent clearance.

The Congress plan was clear - somehow push the debate till Friday evening, so that they can get the weekend to coax the rebel MLAs to return.

Sources said Siddaramaiah managed to get in touch with three rebel MLAs, even as Ramalinga Reddy withdrew his resignation and attended the House. But the rebel MLAs released a video from Mumbai saying that they will not follow Reddy's footsteps and are firm in resigning.