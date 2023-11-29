 Karnataka: CBI Arrests CBFC Regional Officer For Demanding ₹15,000 Bribe To Issue Censor Certificate
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification, Bangalore and two private persons in an alleged bribery of Rs.12,000/-.

Rs 15K bribe demanded for issuing Censor Certificate

The arrested accused are Prashant Kumar, Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification, Bangalore and Prithvi Raj, Private Person Ravi (Private persons).

A case was registered on complaint against a Regional Officer, Central Board of Film Certification, Bangalore & others including two private persons on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs.15,000/-. It was further alleged that the accused later reduced the bribe to Rs.12,000/-, for issuing of Censor Certificate by Regional Officer to rectify the minor issues related to cinema sub title of a movie which was directed & produced by the Complainant.

Accused caught accused in a trap

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.12,000/- from the Complainant. Search was conducted at the premises of Regional Officer which led to recovery of Rs.3,00,000/-.

All the arrested accused are being produced today before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bangalore.

