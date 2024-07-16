 Karnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For Locals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For Locals

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For Locals

As per reports, the draft bill would be tabled during the ongoing Assembly session

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | PTI

The Karnataka cabinet has approved the draft State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. This new legislation mandates that 50 percent of management jobs and 75 percent of non-management roles be reserved for local candidates.

Under the draft bill, local candidates who do not have a secondary school certificate in Kannada must pass a specified Kannada proficiency test. In instances where qualified local candidates are not available, industries, factories, and establishments are required to work with government agencies to train and hire local talent within three years.

Draft bill to be tabled during ongoing Assembly session

As per reports, the draft bill would be tabled during the ongoing Assembly session.

The draft bill outlines penalties for non-compliance. Employers, occupiers, or managers who fail to adhere to the provisions could face fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Repeated violations could incur additional penalties of Rs 100 per day until compliance is achieved.

Definition of a local candidate as per the bill:

The bill defines a 'local candidate' as an individual who is born in Karnataka, has been domiciled in the state for 15 years, is fluent in Kannada, and passes a required test administered by the nodal agency. The 'management category' includes supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative, and higher roles, excluding directors. The 'non-management category' covers clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, IT/ITES employees, and contract or casual workers in various establishments.

Read Also
Karnataka: Senior JD(S) MLA CB Suresh Babu Appointed As Leader Of Party In State Legislative...
article-image

The bill also allows for industries or establishments to apply for relaxations from the mandated quotas under certain conditions, subject to government approval. Any relaxation granted shall not reduce the quotas by more than 25 percent for management positions and 50 percent for non-management roles.

A nodal agency will oversee compliance with the bill's provisions, verifying reports submitted by employers and requesting additional information or documents as necessary. Additionally, the government may appoint an authorised officer to ensure adherence to the Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In...

Uttar Pradesh: IMC Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Plans Mass Conversion And Marriage Ceremony In...

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For...

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Reserving 50% Of Management & 75% Of Non-Management Jobs For...

VIDEO: Youth Sets Mother On Fire, Records Video While She Burns Inside Police Station In UP's...

VIDEO: Youth Sets Mother On Fire, Records Video While She Burns Inside Police Station In UP's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan: Court Acquits 6 Accused, Including Khadim, Of Raising Inflammatory Slogans Outside Ajmer...

Rajasthan: Court Acquits 6 Accused, Including Khadim, Of Raising Inflammatory Slogans Outside Ajmer...