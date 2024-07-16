Karnataka: Senior JD(S) MLA CB Suresh Babu Appointed As Leader Of Party In State Legislative Assembly

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) MLA CB Suresh Babu from Chikkanayakana Halli has been appointed as leader of the party in the Karnataka legislative assembly.

His appointment came after JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's election to the Lok Sabha. Kumaraswamy put down his papers as the MLA from the Channapatna segment after he was elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent polls.

About Senior JD(S) MLA CB Suresh Babu

CB Suresh Babu, a four-term MLA, has been appointed as the new leader of the Janata Dal (S) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, succeeding Union Industries Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy vacated his Assembly seat after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Mandya constituency in the 2024 polls.

In addition, the party has named SL Bhojegowda, a two-time MLC and advocate, as the leader of the JD(S) legislative party in the Legislative Council. Bhojegowda, who also serves as the vice-chairman of the Bar Council of India, hails from a political family, with his father, SR Lakshmaiah, being a three-time former MLA from Birur and his brother, SL Dharme Gowda, having served as the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Babu secured victory from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district in the 2023 Assembly elections, defeating BJP candidate JC Madhuswamy, a former Minister. He began his political career by contesting a by-election in 1997, initially losing to Madhuswamy, before being elected to the Assembly in 1999, 2008, 2013, and most recently in 2023.