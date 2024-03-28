Karnataka Bus Conductor Charges Grandmother ₹444 For Carrying Parrots In Cage

In a bizarre incident from Bengaluru, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor charged a grandmother a whopping Rs 444 for carrying her granddaughter's parrots in a bus. The incident has gone viral on social media, with several users expressing amusement.

Free travel for women under 'Shakthi Yojana' but lovebirds' ticket charged

The incident happened at the Satellite bus stand on Wednesday morning, when the woman and her granddaughter arrived to board the bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru. Under the Karnataka government's 'Shakthi Yojana', which offers free bus travel to women, the grandmother and granddaughter did not require to purchase tickets. However, the KSRTC conductor decided to charge them for the lovebirds they brought along in a cage, baffling the passengers.

చిలుకలకు ₹444 బస్ టికెట్ కొట్టిన కండక్టర్



కర్ణాటక - ఓ మహిళ తన మనవరాలితో కలిసి బెంగళూరు నుంచి మైసూరుకు బస్సులో ప్రయాణించింది. 4 చిలుకలను వెంట తీసుకొచ్చింది. 'శక్తి' పథకంలో భాగంగా వారికి కండక్టర్ ఫ్రీ టికెట్ ఇచ్చాడు కానీ చిలుకలను బాలలుగా పరిగణిస్తూ ₹444 ఛార్జీ వసూలు చేశారు.… pic.twitter.com/WzhVS2NDB6 — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 28, 2024

The conductor charged them Rs 444 in total, which amounted to Rs 111 for each of the four birds. This move amused other passengers who captured and shared images of the grandmother and granddaughter sitting amid the bus seats with their lovebirds.

KSRTC officials clarifies

According to KSRTC officials, regulations state that passengers are required to purchase half tickets for the pets or animals they accompany. Failure to do so could result in a fine amounting to 10 per cent of the journey ticket price, or even potential legal repercussions for the conductor for misusing KSRTC funds.