Bengaluru Road Rage: Rowdy Auto Drivers Smash Window Of Car Driven By Man; Watch Shocking Video

In a shocking video, that has emerged online, a bunch of hooligans can be seen smashing the windows of a car, while the owner was sitting in the driver's seat. In this violent road -rage episode, the owner in the footage can be seen filming the incident, while the men in front of the camera smashed the windows. The men involved in the incident were allegedly auto rickshaw drivers.

The owner recounted his ordeal online. According to him, it was around 13:45 hrs at the Ejipura Signal in Bengaluru, that this incident came to pass.

Ejipura is a precinct, which is situated closely to the up-market Koramangala area of Bengaluru.

According to the victim, he was driving his vehicle at a greater speed, while trying to reach his desired destination. A few auto rickshaws, who were on the same route as him, were, according to the victim, were not provided the room to pass and go ahead of him. This allegedly angered the rickshaw drivers.

After harassing the victim for a while, the auto drivers confronted him. They shrouded the stationary vehicle, and aggressively communicated with the victim, before horrendously breaking the window glass with what appeared to be sharp object. The men can also be seen, trying to snatch the phone away from the victim, while he was filming the ordeal.

The men can be seen indignantly talking to the victim in Kannada. The glass shattered on to the man, injuring him in the process. The victim allegedly bled from his ears.

The video was posted by multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter), upon viewing the video, the Bengaluru police responded to the post on X (Formerly twitter) by asking for details on the incident.

This episode highlights the need for better security and mechanism to prevent such barbaric incidents from happening. Measures like having dashcam in the car or security features alerting the authorities is crucial.