Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa instructs police to take measures, avoid untoward incidents following CAA protests

Bengaluru: In view of the public agitation over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a meeting with senior police officials and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the protests.

Meanwhile, police personnel has been deployed in the Town Hall area after a 'bandh' was called by a consortium of Left-Wing and Muslim organisations in Karnataka to protest against CAA and NRC, shortly after Section 144 was imposed in the area.