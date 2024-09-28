Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'

Representational photo

A 30-year-old man in Karnataka’s Bellari suffered a stroke after a barber twisted his neck unintentionally while giving him a “free head massage’ after his visit for a regular haircut at a salon. The man, identified as Rajkumar, works as a housekeeping staff member.

While at the salon, he experienced unusual pain as the barber twisted his neck during the massage.

However, he initially brushed off the discomfort and returned home, unaware of the severity of the situation. It was only a few hours later, as he began to experience difficulty speaking and felt weakness on the left side of his body, that he realised something was seriously wrong.

Rajkumar suffers stroke caused by a tear in his carotid artery

Recognising these alarming symptoms, Rajkumar sought medical attention without delay. After examining him, doctors discovered that Rajkumar had suffered a stroke caused by a tear in his carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain.

The stroke was a result of the aggressive twisting of his neck during the massage, which damaged the artery. He was subsequently treated for nearly two months using anticoagulants to prevent further blood clots and to aid in his recovery.

While strokes are typically associated with underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart issues, dissection-related strokes are often linked to sudden, forceful neck movements, including those that might happen during certain kinds of physical activity, chiropractic treatments, or even a vigorous massage.

Experts advice:

Experts caution that seemingly harmless massages or neck twists can sometimes have severe consequences if they damage vital blood vessels. It's important to be vigilant and ensure that such procedures are conducted by trained professionals who understand the risks involved.

This case is not isolated. In November 2022, a 50-year-old woman from Hyderabad experienced a similar incident. She felt dizzy, nauseous, and started vomiting while having her hair washed at a beauty salon. After medical evaluation, she was diagnosed with a stroke.