Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Alleged Theft Of Donation At Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple; Head Priest Clarifies, 'Incident Occurred More Than A Year Ago, 2 Suspended'

A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the theft of donations at the Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Karnataka, causing concern among the temple's devotees. The video shows two individuals involved in counting the temple’s donations, with one of them passing a bundle of cash to another, who then pockets it. This has led to outrage, as thousands of devotees trust that their offerings are being used for the temple's development.

This is why Government should handover the administrative duties to the temples..

Here in GaaLi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Bengaluru, administration staff is pocketing money while it’s counted.. and after few seconds picked up another bundle and handing it over to another guy.. Shame pic.twitter.com/fI1RF27Dyx — 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑰𝒚𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒓 (@IyengarShashank) September 27, 2024

'Action Taken Against 2 Executive Committee Members': Temple's Head Priest

While the video has sparked alarm, the temple's head priest, Ramachandra, has clarified that the incident occurred more than a year ago. Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Ramachandra stated that the temple administration had taken swift action at the time. Two executive committee members were suspended for their involvement in the misappropriation of funds and two cooks found guilty of the same were asked not to return to the temple.

Ramachandra assured devotees that measures have since been implemented to prevent any future thefts. These measures include increasing the number of CCTV cameras within the temple premises and involving students and volunteers in the donation-counting process. The head priest emphasized that the temple administration is committed to ensuring transparency and security in managing the devotees' offerings.

"I want to tell the devotees not to have any doubts while making offerings to Anjaneya Swamy. There is no scope for swindling or stealing offerings made by the devotees," Ramachandra stated, seeking to reassure the community.

The video has gained widespread criticism on internet with many users slamming the temple officials for their shameless act, while many others can be seen demanding strict action against the individuals involved in the theft.

Despite the priest’s explanation that the incident is old and has been dealt with, the video has nonetheless left many devotees distressed, raising concerns about the integrity of the temple’s donation management. The temple administration continues to appeal for trust while reaffirming its commitment to protecting the sanctity of the offerings.