Karnataka: ACB conducts raids on 21 govt officials in disproportionate assets cases

In ACB raid, around Rs 42 Lakhs cash was found at the residence of a relative of Bagalkote RTO. | ANI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka, on Friday, raided the offices and premises of 21 officials, who are suspected to have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The ACB authorities launched a search operation at around 80 locations of these 21 government officials.

An ACB official informed that over 300 officers and staff took part in the searches and have found valuables and cash, besides investment documents.

The officials, who are raided, include engineers in the Irrigation department, public works department, and Rural development and Panchayat Raj.

Reportedly, premises of a police inspector, District Registrar in the office of the Inspector General of Registration, Road Transport Officer, a Project Director of the Nirmiti Kendra, Panchayat grade-2 secretary in Gadag district and assistant comptroller in the veterinary department, were also raided.

According to ANI, around Rs 42 Lakhs cash was found at the residence of a relative of Bagalkote RTO.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raids by ACB in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Earlier this year, Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and other government departments also came under the scanner of the ACB. The authorities had seized precious metals, documents, cars, and other valuables.