Karnataka: 44 Flights Cancelled At Bengaluru International Airport Today Amid Bandh Over Cauvery Issue

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport | Wikimedia

Bengaluru: Amidst a state-wide shutdown in Karnataka on Friday, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru reported the cancellation of 44 flights, which included both arrivals and departures, according to airport authorities. Of these, 22 flights were inbound to Bengaluru, while the remaining 22 were outbound.

Some passengers expressed discontent, claiming their tickets were abruptly canceled, but airport officials cited operational reasons for the cancellations and assured that passengers were duly informed in a timely manner.

Pro-Kannada activists detained from airport premises

In an incident reported by India Today, five pro-Kannada activists were apprehended as they entered the airport premises, unfurling a Karnataka flag and causing a disturbance within Kempegowda International Airport. These protesters had purportedly booked flight tickets as a means to gain entry to the airport grounds.

The Karnataka bandh (shutdown) was organized by the 'Kannada Okkoota' group to protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. The shutdown found significant support in Bengaluru and other southern regions of the state, disrupting normal daily activities.

To maintain order, authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts. Additionally, schools and colleges were declared closed for the day, and the shutdown was scheduled to be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.

Response to shutdown

In response to the shutdown, most information technology companies and other firms in Bengaluru allowed their employees to work from home to minimize disruptions caused by the protest.

Many businesses, shops, and eateries in the Cauvery basin districts, particularly Mandya in the southern part of the state, remained closed. Private vehicles were also off the roads in these areas. The Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association supported the bandh, resulting in the cancellation of film screenings at theaters across the state until the evening.

