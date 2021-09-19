Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2021: Class 12 results to be declared tomorrow on karresults.nic.in

The result for Karnataka's class 12 or 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exam will be declared tomorrow, September 20, on the board's official website- karresults.nic.in.

The exam was conducted between August 19 and September 3 for students who were not satisfied with their marks awarded to them via alternative assessment.

Karnataka's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh while making the announcement on Twitter wrote, "The result of secondary PU annual examination held in August - September - 2021 will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. The result can be viewed at karresults.nic.in website. Greetings to all candidates."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Out of the 6.66 lakh students who appeared for the second PUC exams, results, as many as 95,628 secured distinction, while 3,55,078 got first class. Out of total 6,66,497 registered students, 3,35,138 were girls and 3,31,359 were boys.

The government had cancelled the exams that were scheduled in May-June, due to COVID situation, and had decided to promote all the students based on their SSLC (Class 10) and I PUC (Class 11) performance, as well as the academic performance of the students in IInd PUC, an official release said.

While the students enrolled as repeaters were promoted by awarding minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks for the maximum mark in each subject. Of the total 6,66,497 students who registered for the second PUC exams, 3,55,078 got first class followed by 1,47,055 second class and 68,729 pass class.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:27 PM IST