Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes at National War Memorial, watch video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. July 26 is celebrated to mark the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army in 1999.

"I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces," Singh told reporters.

Along with the Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial.

