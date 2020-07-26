Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes at National War Memorial, watch video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes at the National War Memorial on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. July 26 is celebrated to mark the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army in 1999.
"I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces," Singh told reporters.
Along with the Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial.
Singh also took to Twitter and saluted the brave Indian soldiers who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions. "My gratitude to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. I bow to their families, who despite losing their loved ones, remained steadfast in their support of the national resolve in driving out the enemies from our territory," he said.
The Defence Minister said that he is also grateful to those who despite becoming disabled in battle, continue to serve the country in their own ways and have set examples worthy of emulation by the Nation.
"Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice. The unwavering courage and patriotism of our Armed Forces has ensured that India is safe and secure," he added.
