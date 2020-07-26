Kargil Vijay Diwas: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others salute brave Indian soldiers

July 26 is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in India to mark the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army in 1999. The day is celebrated to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.

Shah took to Twitter and said that 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of India's proud, valour and steadfast leadership.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India's proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," Shah tweeted in Hindi.