Kargil Vijay Diwas: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others salute brave Indian soldiers

July 26 is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in India to mark the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army in 1999. The day is celebrated to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.
Shah took to Twitter and said that 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of India's proud, valour and steadfast leadership.
"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India's proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the brave Indian soldiers who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions. "My gratitude to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. I bow to their families, who despite losing their loved ones, remained steadfast in their support of the national resolve in driving out the enemies from our territory," he said.
"Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice. The unwavering courage and patriotism of our Armed Forces has ensured that India is safe and secure," he added.
Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Yogi Adityanath, Piyush Goyal and others also saluted the valour of the brave Indian soldiers. Here is what they said:
