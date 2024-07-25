Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi To Visit Kargil War Memorial On July 26 To Pay Respects To Brave Heroes

A visual from Kargil war memorial in Drass in Jammu and Kashmir and PM Modi | X | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the eve of 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, posted on social media platform X that he will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to the brave soldiers and heroes who fought and laid their lives for the country in the 1999 war against Pakistan.

"Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes," posted PM Modi on X.

"Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather," the Prime Minister informed in his post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 in India, commemorates the victory of Operation Vijay in 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, which began in May 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

(With Agency Inputs)